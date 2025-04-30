Headland Capital LLC Makes New $7.53 Million Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Headland Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,776 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,000. Summit Materials makes up approximately 2.6% of Headland Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Headland Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Summit Materials by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Stephens cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.