Guardian Capital LP Buys 232 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $460.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.86 and a 200-day moving average of $491.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

