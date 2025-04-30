Guardian Capital LP Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,618 shares of company stock worth $21,132,878. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $942.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.16 billion, a PE ratio of 138.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $837.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $967.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,032.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

