Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.