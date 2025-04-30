Guardian Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $514.89 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.39 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,913 shares of company stock valued at $15,981,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.