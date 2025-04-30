Guardian Capital LP Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

