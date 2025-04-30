Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $193.03 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 111,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson acquired 1,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.62 per share, for a total transaction of $350,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,464.30. This trade represents a 23.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,578 shares of company stock worth $795,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

