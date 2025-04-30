Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 860,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,374,000 after buying an additional 200,779 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

