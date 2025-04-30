Wick Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $214.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.48. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

