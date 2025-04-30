Navigoe LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Navigoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,522.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,163 shares of company stock valued at $25,361,647. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $162.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

