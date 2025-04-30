Navigoe LLC Invests $12.90 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 12.6% of Navigoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

