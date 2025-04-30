iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 30,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

