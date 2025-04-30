Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

RSP opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

