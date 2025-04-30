MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.3 %

MELI opened at $2,280.86 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,427.95 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,056.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,968.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,464.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.