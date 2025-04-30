Triumph Capital Management Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

