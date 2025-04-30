Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is WealthCollab LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WealthCollab LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.0% of WealthCollab LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.