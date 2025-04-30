Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141,705 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,882.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 129,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

