Westerly Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Westerly Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Ciena comprises about 1.8% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,601.52. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,131,013.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,299,980. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

