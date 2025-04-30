CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Position Trimmed by Westerly Capital Management LLC

Westerly Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. CSG Systems International comprises about 1.2% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 1.8 %

CSG Systems International stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $599,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,793.82. This represents a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

