Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 2,414 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

