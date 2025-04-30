SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $46.24 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,593,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,398.56. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pichl sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,422.32. This represents a 36.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956 over the last 90 days. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

