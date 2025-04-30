SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Bhavesh Ashar sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $62,169.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,023.07. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 49,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,657,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 954,869 shares in the company, valued at $51,792,094.56. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,766 shares of company stock valued at $24,402,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.