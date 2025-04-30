Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $4.12 Million Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,680 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 626.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $125,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,224,837.92. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,812,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,938,602 shares in the company, valued at $261,656,321.92. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,665 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

View Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.