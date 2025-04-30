Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 0.4 %

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

