AppLovin (APP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. AppLovin has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $288.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.01. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $475.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppLovin stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

