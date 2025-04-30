Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Raised by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $315.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.17 and a 200 day moving average of $332.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

