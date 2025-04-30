Samsara BioCapital LLC Purchases New Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 198,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Curis by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Curis by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 521,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Curis Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Curis stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%. Analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile



Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

