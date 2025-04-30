Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $48,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 439.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $548.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $546.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.