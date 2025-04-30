Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,407,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.