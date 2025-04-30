Comerica Bank Has $57.67 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 182,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $427.56 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $409.85 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.80. The firm has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

