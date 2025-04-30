The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,024 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 711,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $87,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Valero Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,151,000 after purchasing an additional 525,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 850,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,221,000 after buying an additional 522,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

VLO stock opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

