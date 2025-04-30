Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,152 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of DUHP opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

