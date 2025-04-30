Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd Invests $149.45 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,084,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,451,000. Vistra comprises about 50.8% of Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.17.

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

