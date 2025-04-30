Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 527 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,609.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 204,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,084,000 after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $366.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

