Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

