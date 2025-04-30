One68 Global Capital LLC Takes Position in Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 288,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Anteris Technologies Global makes up 0.8% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anteris Technologies Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

Shares of AVR opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Anteris Technologies Global Corp has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Anteris Technologies Global Profile

(Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.