Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,673. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.66.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $191.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.26 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.58.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

