Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Acquired by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,033 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $4,769,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 469,728 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MODG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MODG opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

