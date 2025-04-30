Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 74 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Cencora were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cencora by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of COR opened at $290.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $296.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.87 and a 200 day moving average of $250.27.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

