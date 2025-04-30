Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Increased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 0.3% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 158.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 350,570 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

