Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stake Lowered by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,227 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 5.8% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned about 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 9,308,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,211,000 after buying an additional 428,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,465,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

