Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Reduced by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 969.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $191.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.21. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

