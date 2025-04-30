VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Lowered by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,160 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 53.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

