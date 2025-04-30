185,000 Shares in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Purchased by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLD stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

