Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Airbnb stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vested Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vested Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Airbnb by 51.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Airbnb by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 185,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $78,813.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,715.98. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $4,994,930.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,421,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,243,321.82. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,998,146 shares of company stock valued at $272,401,900 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

