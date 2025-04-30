Parvin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.