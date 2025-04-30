Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gartner stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $420.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.05 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.22 and its 200 day moving average is $487.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

