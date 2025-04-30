4,615 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $326,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $3,433,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $168.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $178.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

