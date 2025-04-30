7,400 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 78,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

