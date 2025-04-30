Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lululemon Athletica stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $271.27 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

